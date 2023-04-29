Over 100 Cr People Have Listened To PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat At Least Once, Reveals Survey

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ approaches its 100th episode on April 30, a survey by IIM Rohtak has revealed that more than 100 crore people have listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat at least once. The survey further showed that 23 crore people are regular listeners of the Prime Minister’s monthly radio broadcast, which aired for the first time on October 3, 2014.

The IIM Rohtak’s survey also stated that about 96 per cent of the people in the country are aware of Prime Minister Modi’s monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat. It was also stated that nearly 41 crore people in the country are having the potential to turn into the programme’s regular audience.

According to the survey, the most liked characteristics of Mann Ki Baat is that its leader is knowledgeable and sets emotional connect with the audience. It also revealed that the speaker is powerful and decisive, has sympathetic and empathetic approach and directly talks to the citizens and guides them.

More viewers, than listeners

Revealing details about the study on Prime Minister’s address, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed that the study distributed the audience across three platforms, revealing that around 44.7% people tuned into the programme on a TV while 37.6% became the audience of the programme through their mobile device. The study also stated that the audience liked viewing the programme than listening to it.

Hindi is the most preferred language of the listeners of Mann Ki Baat, with 65% audience preferring it over any other language while English stood at second place with 18% viewership. Notably, Mann Ki Baat is translated in 23 Indian languages and 29 dialects.