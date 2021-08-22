Over 100 Earthquake Observatories To Be Set Up In Next Five Years In India: Jitendra Singh

On Saturday, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh informed that the Centre is now in plans to add more earthquake observatories to its already existing roster. According to the minister, India is going to add 35 more earthquake observatories by the end of this year and 100 more in the next five years. Dr Singh also informed that the country currently has only 115 earthquake observatories.

India to take steps to safeguard itself against natural disasters

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Joint Scientific Assembly of International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy (IAGA) - International Association of Seismology and Physics of the Earth's Interior (IASPEI) on Saturday, Jitendra Singh said that the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is all set to get more earthquake observatories. The minister claimed that the addition of these observatories will be a quantum leap in disaster management. Dr Singh added that the Indian subcontinent is considered one of the world's most disaster-prone areas.

The minister said that India’s landscape is vulnerable to earthquakes, landslides, cyclones, floods, and tsunamis and the Centre is now taking necessary steps to avoid these disasters. Dr Singh further stressed the importance of studying Geology amid challenges from ‘Mother Earth’. The minister said that he is hopeful of a Joint Scientific Assembly of IAGA and IASPEI to help tackle such challenges. Dr Singh also said that the organisations would help bring forth an increased number of researchers and practitioners from the global community to help with disaster management.

The IAGA and IASPEI came together to hold a joint assembly hosted by the CSIR-NGRI and the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The minister expressed hope in organising such joint scientific ventures in India and said that such efforts would motivate young researchers to look into the future with a better understanding of our planet, armed with new scientific solutions.

The minister claimed that he was impressed by India's commitment to supporting various projects undertaken for better land use and urban planning. Dr Singh added that such efforts are pivotal in creating disaster-resilient infrastructures for reducing risks and making sustainable development. The minister urged aspiring scientists and researchers to work with key factors like sustainable development in mind.

IMAGE: PTI