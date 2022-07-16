Over 100 IIIT Basara Students Hospitalised After Consuming Mess Food; Inquiry Ordered

Weeks after thousands of students went on a strike demanding quality food, drinking water, and other amenities at the institute, around 100 students at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), also known as IIIT Basara, in the Basara town of Nirmal district in Telangana were rushed to the hospital after falling ill due to suspected case of food poisoning.

The students, who are presently undergoing treatment at the hospital, complained of vomiting and an upset stomach after having lunch. Some of them also fell unconscious following which they were immediately rushed to the hospital. While around 100 students were admitted to the hospital, as of now three have been kept under observation and many others have been discharged.

Speaking on the same, Nirmal district collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui said that the students are being treated accordingly and are being monitored closely. He also asserted that the situation is presently stable and the students are also safe.

Briefing about the reasons for food poisoning, he added that the students have claimed faults in the fried rice cooked for lunch or the use of stale oil or eggs which could have caused food poisoning. "Samples have been collected and sent for testing. Once the reports are out, we will get to know the exact reason", he added.

Inquiry ordered in case of suspected food poisoning at IIIT Basara

On the other hand, Professor Satheesh, Director IIIT Basara, while speaking on the same said that management has filed a police complaint against the food contractors and an internal inquiry is presently underway. Assuring that actions will be taken against the guilty, he asserted that the students are safe as of now.

The Student Governing Council (SGC) of the institution earlier took to Twitter and briefed about the entire incident. In a series of tweets, it said that the students who had lunch at two of the three messes at the institute fell sick. It also shared pictures of certain food items that were used for cooking.

There are multiple reasons coming up about the cause of #MassFoodpoison @RguktBasar

Eggs could be one of the main reasons.

Alongside, reusing the boiled oil to prepare food and usage of low grade ingredients is another legitimate reason.

Below attached are some samples. pic.twitter.com/hltHXaDraX — SGC RGUKT BASAR (@sgc_rguktb) July 16, 2022

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday also enquired about the condition of the students who fell sick at the institution. Following that, he ordered health officials to send a team of doctors for providing expert care to the students.

(Image: Republic)