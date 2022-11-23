Over 100 Pakistani Migrants Camping In Jodhpur Receive Indian Citizenship

Over a hundred Pakistani migrants were granted Indian citizenship in Jodhpur on Thursday. All of them were given the certificate of citizenship by the district administration. These people were living in Jodhpur for a very long time and were ardently waiting for citizenship.

"Over a hundred people are getting Indian citizenship today. I would like to request Pakistani migrants living in Jodhpur to kindly apply for the same on time. We are providing citizenship as an initiative".

Before this, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification, allowing the two district collectors in Gujarat of districts Anand and Mehsana, to grant citizenship certificates to people belonging to the communities such as Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Jains, Parsi, Christians, and from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs:

In the notification for citizenship, the MHA states, "In exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955), the central government hereby directs that powers exercisable by it, for registration as a citizen of India under section 5, or for grant of certificate of naturalisation under section 6, of the Citizenship Act, 1955, in respect of any person belonging to the communities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians (hereinafter referred to as the applicant), residing in the districts of Anand and Mehsana in the State of Gujarat, shall also be exercisable by the Collector of District Anand and District Mehsana, within whose jurisdiction the applicant is ordinarily resident, in accordance with the provisions of the Citizenship Rules, 2009".

After getting citizenship in Jodhpur, a local said, "My name is Devraj and today I finally got my citizenship. However, I migrated here 23 years back".