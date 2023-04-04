Over 100 Shops Gutted In Fire In Odisha’s Keonjhar, No Casualties Reported

At least 100 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at a market in Odisha’s Keonjhar town on Monday, a fire brigade official said.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the flames, he said.

There was no report of casualty, but firefighters faced difficulties to bring the blaze under control due to inadequate water supply, a market committee functionary said.

Keonjhar Sub-Collector Ramachandra Kisku said that the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained but it was suspected that the flames were triggered by a short circuit.

“Properties worth Rs 50 crore have been destroyed in the fire. Traders have lost their only source of income," Keonjhar Market Committee secretary Harischandra Das said.