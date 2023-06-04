Over 1000 Manpower Working Tirelessly: Restoration Ops Underway At Odisha Train Crash Site

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw oversaw restoration works that were underway overnight in Odisha's Balasore, where two passenger trains collided with goods carriages, leaving at least 275 passengers dead and more than 1000 injured. The restoration work is ongoing on a war footing at the site of the horrific accident over with 1000 manpower working tirelessly, stated Railways.

"At present, more than 7 poclain machines, 2 accident relief trains, 3-4 railway and road cranes have been deployed for early restoration," the Railway Ministry tweeted.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of the South Eastern Railway, Aditya Kumar Chowdhary, told media that traffic on the damaged tracks will be restored soon. So far, the official toll in the devastating train accident has reached 288, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries.

Odisha: Restoration work underway at the site of horrific #BalasoreTrainAccident



Death toll in the incident stands at 288 with 747 people injured along with 56 grievously injured so far.

As per the report, as many as 1175 injured passengers in the Balasore train derailment were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Of these, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are undergoing treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition of two of them is said to be critical, the report said.

The preliminary report on the tragedy stated that a three-way accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches on these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday.

Centre announces ex-gratia as rescue restoration continue

The central government has announced ex-gratia compensation to the victims of the train accident. "Rs 10 lakh will be given to the kin of the victim, 2 lakh for grievous injuries, and 50,000 for minor injuries," per the announcement made by Railways.

On Saturday, the railways confirmed that the route lacked the 'Kavach' safety system, and a high-level investigation has been ordered into the accident. "The rescue operation has been completed; now we are starting the restoration work. Kavach was not available on this route," Amitabh Sharma, Railways Spokesperson, said on the Balasore train accident. The Kavach system was introduced by the railways last year in March. But it hadn't been installed on this route.