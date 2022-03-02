Over 1,000 Rajasthan students stuck in Ukraine, 207 have returned: Rawat

Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Industry Minister Shakuntla Rawat on Wednesday informed the House that 1008 students from the state are stuck in Ukraine and their details have been shared with the central authorities.

She also said that 207 Rajasthan students have so far returned to India.

Hailing the efforts of the state government, the opposition BJP suggested sending a group of ministers to Delhi for better coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, embassies, and other authorities for the safe return of the students.

Replying to a motion of adjournment moved by BJP MLA Pushpendra Singh, Rawat said that the situation has become very serious after the Russian attack on Ukraine.

She said that flights were discontinued from Ukraine on February 24 after which the crisis started deepening.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made the Commissioner of Rajasthan Foundation, Dheeraj Srivastava, the nodal officer for the efforts to be carried out for assisting the students, she said.

The minister said that the Foundation is connected with the migrant Rajasthanis settled in other countries. She said that those in countries near Ukraine and living near the border areas are also trying to provide help to students.

She said that the Rajasthan government has decided to bear the expense of airfare, and has made free arrangements of lodging and to send them home from airports.

Rawat said that help desks have been set up at the airports in Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur.

“A total of 207 students from February 23 to March 2 were received at different airports, their stay and transport to respective districts in Rajasthan were ensured,” she said.

The Minister said on March 1, the CM took stock of the situation from those who returned from Ukraine through video calling.

Appreciating the steps taken by the Gehlot government, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore suggested the state government send a group of ministers to New Delhi for better coordination with the central authorities to ensure the safe return of the students of Rajasthan stuck in Ukraine.

He said that the chief minister became active on February 22, talked to students as well as the government of India, and started efforts to assist the students.

Rathore said that ministers from Gujarat and Maharashtra are in New Delhi for coordination and the same should be followed by Rajasthan.

“We are also ready to go to Delhi as your assistant. The government should lead ( the group) and we will come as assistants,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that everyone is concerned and the matter is above the party line.

Speaker CP Joshi also said that the sentiments of the House will be apprised to the central government through the chief minister. PTI SDA RCJ RCJ

