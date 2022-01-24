Over 11,400 Appear For MPSC Pre Exam Held In Nashik

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) pre examination was conducted in Nashik on Sunday, an official said.

In the morning session, 11,493 of the 17,916 who had registered for the exam appeared to answer the paper, while this figure was 11,403 in the afternoon session, he said.

The exam was held in 47 sub centres, which were manned by 2,100 people, he added.

