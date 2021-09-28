Over 11K applications received for Delhi govt's one-time aid scheme for families of Covid victims

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The Delhi government has so far received over 11,000 applications for one-time ex gratia under a scheme to provide relief to families who have lost a member to COVID-19, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the Delhi government received 11,219 applications for one-time ex gratia of Rs 50,000 under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Arthik Sahayata Yojana, the statement said.

A total of 5,323 cases have received the one-time ex gratia, while sanction has been issued in another 1,431 cases, it added.

In a related development, Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday inspected camps organised by the Child Welfare Committees in the city.

The special camps are organised to assist women in applying for various schemes under the Department of Women and Child Development. These schemes include the Laadli Scheme, i.e., financial assistance for girls to pursue their education, widow pension, Delhi Family Benefit Scheme and Widow-Daughter marriage Scheme.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many women faced the problem of applying for several government schemes online, it said.

These camps are organised to assist them in their documentation and application for the schemes. The camps are also identifying and assisting the children, who lost their parent(s) to COVID-19, in applying for the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Arthik Sahayata Yojana.

Earlier, it had come to the notice of Gautam that many children who lost their parents to the pandemic are unable to apply for the scheme. It was decided by the department to organise special camps for these children. Each Child Welfare Committee (CWC) along with the District Magistrate, Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights are identifying children who have lost their parents and are assisting them in applying for the financial relief scheme, according to the statement.

Gautam said, "The application process should be seamless. We aim to reach out to all children who lost their parents/guardians due to COVID-19 and we will make sure that the child gets proper financial support from the Delhi government." PTI SLB CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)