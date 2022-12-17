Over 12 Jamaat-e-Islami Properties Under SIA Scanner As Terror Funding Crackdown Continues

Continuing its crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration sealed more properties of the politico-socio-religious organization in four districts of North Kashmir on Saturday, December 17. The four districts in North Kashmir include Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara.

This operation is part of an ongoing crackdown on the group, which is accused of fanning radicalism, separatism, and terrorist activities. The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has seized over 12 properties of Jamaat across North Kashmir.

Notably, Jamaat-e-Islami is the largest politico-religious organization in Jammu and Kashmir. It had a massive network of schools and other social infrastructure before it was banned in 2019. Jamaat is accused of supporting terrorism and was the ideological mentor of Hizbul Mujahideen -- the largest indigenous terrorist group in Kashmir in the 1990s.

SIA raids over 11 JeI properties in Anantnag

Earlier, SIA raided over 11 JeI properties in Anantnag and also sealed a property at Jablipora in the South Kashmir district on the recommendation of the SIA and on the orders of the district magistrate, citing SIA case, which said the property is notified under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Another set of SIA raids against JeI in the Shopian district was conducted on November 10 wherein, a dozen properties of the terrorist organisation were searched, suspected of funding the terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. While some of the properties included empty buildings, other properties belonged to the JeI members. One of the assets was a non-functional school building.

The SIA presented before the District Magistrate the evidence, in return, the DM barred the terrorist outfit from access to the properties under Section 8 of the UAPA.