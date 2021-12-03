Over 126 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 126 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 66,58,055 doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

According to the government data, 59.32 lakh vaccine doses on an average were administered per day in the month of November compared to 19.69 lakh doses per day in May this year. Besides, 55.77 lakh doses on an average were administered per day in October, 78.69 lakh in September and 59.29 lakh in August.

While in the month of May, 6.1 crore doses were administered, the number went up to 17.29 crore doses in November, the data showed.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. PTI PLB SNE

