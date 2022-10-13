Over 1,300 Indian Students Enrolled In Chinese Universities Issued Visas After 2-year Wait

More than 1300 Indian students have received Chinese visas to resume their studies in China after over two years of wait due to COVID-19 pandemic. The development has been announced by Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Li Jinsong during his meeting with India's Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat on October 11. The announcement comes as a relief for Indian students who are enrolled in Chinese institutions for studies.

During the meeting, Liu Jinsong informed Pradeep Kumar Rawat about progress made in the people-to-people exchange between India and China. According to the statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, both sides had a "candid and friendly exchange of views" on ties between India and China, regional and international issues as well as issues of common concern. Liu Jinsong revealed that more than 1300 Indian students have been given visas to travel to China. In addition, two batches of nearly 300 businessmen have taken the chartered flight of China Airlines to Yiwu City in Zhejiang province. Pradeep Kumar Rawat expressed gratitude to Liu Jinsong for the effort.

"So far, more than 1,300 Indian students have obtained visas to come to China, and two batches of nearly 300 businessmen have taken the chartered flight of China Airlines to Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province," according to the statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

DG #LiuJinsong of MFA Asian Affairs Dept met w/ Indian Ambassador to China #PradeepKumarRawat on Tuesday. They exchanged views on #China-#India relations, international & regional situation & issues of common concern. pic.twitter.com/LXovM7DF8p — Ji Rong嵇蓉 (@JiRongMFA) October 12, 2022

China updates visa application procedures

Earlier in August, the Chinese Embassy in India updated visa applications procedures, according to ANI. The decision of Chinese authorities regarding updated procedure for visa applications included both students who seek to return to China for resuming their studies and those who have been newly enrolled in Chinese institutions. China announced that Indian students can apply for visas from August 24 to resume their studies in China after more than two years of halt caused by COVID-19 restrictions. Ji Rong, Counsellor, Department of Asian Affairs, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a tweet said, "Warmest congrats to #Indian #students! Your patience proves worthwhile. I can really share your excitement & happiness. Welcome back to China!" Notably, Indian students pursuing studies in Chinese institutions have not been able to travel to China to attend class as Beijing imposed travel restrictions citing COVID-19 pandemic.

Warmest congrats to #Indian #students! Your patience proves worthwhile. I can really share your excitement & happiness. Welcome back to #China!🌹https://t.co/DKVdjVmQWP pic.twitter.com/ZHIQwIJaU1 — Ji Rong嵇蓉 (@JiRongMFA) August 22, 2022

Image: AP

Inputs from ANI

