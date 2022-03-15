Over 15.21 lakh children in 12-14 yrs age group to take vaccine from Wednesday

Bhubaneswar, Mar 15 (PTI) Odisha government Tuesday said the state is fully prepared to start the COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years from Wednesday, a senior health and family welfare department official said.

The vaccination for this group will start from schools in the first phase and latter be extended to other places, where children will be vaccinated with Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad.

“Children born before Mar 15, 2010, can take the COVID vaccine. Birth certificate or any other relevant documents is mandatory. Registration can be done in both online/offline modes,” said Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi, who is also the nodal officer of the immunization.

Panigrahi said as many as 15.21 lakh children will be given jabs by specially trained 600 health workers. The gap between the two doses will be 28 days. About 15.47 lakh vaccine doses are available with the state now, he said.

The children can register either with their family members or separately. Student ID cards can be used in case Aadhaar cards are not available. Four members of a family can register against one mobile number, the official said.

Apart from health workers, the school teachers will also help in the vaccination drive. The Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) have been directed to run the drive during the school hours in the first phase. The Education Department will coordinate with the SC-ST Department to streamline the drive, Panigrahi said.

After schools, Panigrahi said, dedicated centres will be gradually set up for vaccination of the children in the next phases.

He said, with the Centre removing condition of comorbidity, all above 60 years of age will also be eligible for precaution dose from Wednesday.

Earlier vaccination of children between 15 and 18 had begun on January 3.