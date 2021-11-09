Over 15.92 Crore Balance, Unutilised Covid Vaccine Doses Available With States, UTs, Says Centre

Over 15.92 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union territories, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to it, more than 116 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, it said.

The inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs to enable them to plan better, and by streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination in the country, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

