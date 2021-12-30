Over 15 lakh children eligible to get Covid jab in Haryana: Vij

Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Over 15 lakh children between the age of 15 and 18 are eligible to get coronavirus vaccine in Haryana and they will start getting the jab from January 3, said Health Minister Anil Vij here on Thursday.

He said their online registration will begin on January 1 while the option for on-site registration is also available.

The Covid vaccination programme will be started from January 3 for children in the age group of 15 to 18 in the state, he told reporters after a review meeting. Vij said a total of 15.40 lakh teenagers are eligible to receive the jab.

A separate queue for them will be maintained and dedicated staff will be put on duty for their vaccination.

If feasible and wherever possible, a separate vaccination centre for them will be set up, said Vij.

As per the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, children in this age group will receive only Covaxin doses.

He said arrangements have also been made for "precaution dose" (third dose) to healthcare workers, frontline staff and senior citizens with co-morbidities from next month and these would be available for the beneficiaries who took their second dose at least nine months ago.

Officials in the meeting informed the minister that the total number of healthcare and frontline workers in the state is about 5 lakh and the number of people with co-morbidities above 60 years of age is about 5.78 lakh.

It was also informed in the meeting that district immunisation officers, urban nodal officers and data managers have been given orientation regarding vaccination of children and precaution dosage as per the guidelines of Centre.

Vij said the genome sequencing lab set up in Rohtak's Maharishi Dayanand University has got the certificate to operate and this lab will be operational soon.

Vij said now those who need to add their passport number in the COVID-19 vaccination will have to mention it before the jab at the vaccination site, after which the passport number will also appear in the vaccination certificate. PTI SUN RDK RDK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)