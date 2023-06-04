Last Updated:

Over 1,500 Passengers Stuck At Byappanahalli Railway Station In Bengaluru Following Odisha Train Mishap

With a big crisis unfolding at the Byappanahalli, the labour department and the Bengaluru civic agency on Sunday arranged food, water and mobile toilets for the more than 1,500 passengers stuck at the railway station.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district has left 275 people dead (Image:PTI)


More than 1,500 passengers including a large number of labourers are stranded at the Byappanahalli Railway Station here due to the cancelled trains as a fallout of the train derailment in Odisha.

With a big crisis unfolding at the Byappanahalli, the labour department and the Bengaluru civic agency on Sunday arranged food, water and mobile toilets for the passengers stuck at the railway station.

On the directions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the government departments joined hands to provide basic facilities including food and water to the stranded labourers and passengers whose trains to Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and other north-eastern states have been cancelled.

Various social organisations too joined to serve the passengers stuck at the railway station.

READ | Odisha train crash: Jharkhand team reaches Balasore to assist injured from state
READ | Odisha tragedy: Why did so many die? Railway board reveals all that happened
READ | Goa: StartUp20 Engagement Group delegates condole Odisha train tragedy
READ | Odisha train crash: Driver error ruled out; minister says people behind 'criminal' act identified
READ | Odisha tragedy: Railways member recounts chilling talk with locomotive Guard after crash

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT