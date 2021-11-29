Over 16 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In Uttar Pradesh So Far

Uttar Pradesh has administered more than 16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, the state government said on Monday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Securing life and livelihood, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of more than 16 crore Covid vaccine (doses). This achievement is dedicated to the guidance of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and hardwork of health workers." Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country.

He also appealed to the people to take the "teekaa jeet kaa" (vaccine of victory).

In a statement, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that 8,17,762 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the state on Sunday.

Till Sunday, the state has administered over 11.11 crore first doses and more than 4.90 crore second doses.

In the past 24 hours, more than 1.24 lakh samples were tested, of which five tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

The state currently has 86 active COVID-19 cases, according to the statement.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)