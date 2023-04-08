Over 1700 convicts, undertrials released during pandemic return to Delhi jails

More than 1,700 undertrial prisoners and convicts, who were granted emergency bail or parole during the COVID-19 pandemic, have returned to Delhi's jails after the Supreme Court directed them to surrender, officials said on Saturday.

On Friday, 963 inmates returned to three jails of the city -- Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini.

In Tihar jail, 448 undertrial prisoners (UTPs) and 195 convicts returned on Friday, according to official data.

Similarly, 196 UTPs and 63 convicts surrendered at Mandoli jail. In Rohini jail, 52 UTPs and nine convicts returned on Friday, the data stated.

A total of 1,245 UTPs and 523 convicts have returned to the jails till Friday, the data said.

According to officials, around 3,600 UTPs and around 600 convicts were released on emergency bail or parole.

The Supreme Court on March 24 directed that all convicts and undertrial prisoners, who were released during the COVID-19 pandemic in a move to decongest jails, to surrender within 15 days.

The apex court had said undertrial prisoners, who were released on emergency bail during the pandemic, can move for regular bail before competent courts after their surrender.

Several convicts and undertrial prisoners were released during the pandemic in various states on the recommendations of a high-powered committee set up in pursuant to directions of the apex court.