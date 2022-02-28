Over 177.67 crore vaccine doses administered in India till now

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 177.67 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 15 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till on Monday 7 pm.

Over 2 crore precaution doses have been given to healthcare and frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Inoculation of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. PTI PLB NSD NSD

