Over 17K new Covid cases in UP; active infection count surpasses 1 lakh

Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 17,185 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday that pushed its active infection tally to 1,034,74, while 10 more fatalities raised the death toll to 22,963, an official statement issued here said.

Lucknow reported a maximum of 2,392 new cases, followed by 2,099 from Ghaziabad, 1,498 from Gautam Budh Nagar, 1206 from Meerut, among other districts, it said.

One death each was reported from Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Shamli, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Basti, Ballia, Khushinagar, Bhadohi and Shravasti, according to the statement.

As many as 8,802 more coronavirus patients have recuperated from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,06,675, it said. PTI ABN CK

