Over 2 Cr Adolescents In 15-18 Age Group Fully Vaccinated Against COVID: Mandaviya

Over two crore adolescents in the 15-18 age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday, February 18.

"Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19 (sic)" Mandaviya tweeted.

पूरे उत्साह से आगे बढ़ रहा युवाओं का टीकाकरण!



Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level!



Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19 💉#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/hSstms5tDz — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 18, 2022

Over 70% of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to Health Ministry data.

According to the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22.

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began on January 3 across the country.

With the administration of over 37.86 lakh doses (37,86,806) in a span of 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 174.64 crore, according to provisional reports till 7 am.