Over 200 Houses Gutted In Massive Fire At Karbi Anglong Near Assam-Nagaland Border

A massive fire broke out in the Lahorijaan area near Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border on Wednesday, November 23.

A massive fire engulfed a slum at the Lahorijaan area near Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border on Wednesday, November 23. A large number of houses and shops have been gutted in the fire.

Notably, the flames engulfed the entire area and destroyed over half a dozen of business establishments and more than 200 houses.

However, the cause of the fire has not been known as of now. According to reports, it occurred due to the explosion of several cylinders. 

Meanwhile, several fire tenders from Dimapur, Bokajan in Assam were pressed into action to douse the flames. Police officials from the Khatkhati police station in Karbi Anglong district were also deployed to control the situation.

