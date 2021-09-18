Over 20,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In Goa

As many as 20,208 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Goa on Saturday, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

“Delighted to announce that the state of Goa has surpassed the vaccination figure of yesterday which was 17,327. Today, we administered doses to 20,208 beneficiaries,” he said.

So far 6,30,243 people in Goa have received one dose of vaccine, while 5,46,788 people are fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day congratulated Goans for hundred per cent first dose vaccination of the eligible population.

