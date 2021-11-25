Over 22Cr COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Still Available With States, UTs, Informs Centre

As of November 25, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reported that States and Union Territories still have more than 22.72 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses remaining.

According to the Ministry, around 132 crore vaccine doses have been distributed to states and UTs so far. According to the official statement, "more than 132 crores (1,32,33,15,050) vaccine doses have been delivered to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category."

Vaccine doses with States

According to the Ministry, countrywide COVID 19 vaccination began on January 16, 2021. The new phase of COVID-19 vaccination universalization began on June 21, 2021. The immunisation campaign has been boosted by the availability of more vaccinations, improved visibility of vaccine availability for States and UTs to enable better planning, and a more efficient vaccine supply chain. The Government of India has been helping the States and UTs by supplying free COVID vaccines as part of the nationwide vaccination drive. The Union Government would procure and supply, free of cost, to States and UTs 75% of the vaccines manufactured by vaccine makers in the country in the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination push.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

So far, the Nationwide Vaccination Drive has administered about 119 crore COVID vaccine doses. On January 16, the nationwide vaccination campaign began, with healthcare workers being the first to be vaccinated. Since February 2, all front-line employees have been vaccinated. On March 1, the next round of COVID-19 vaccination for people over 60 and those aged 45 and higher with specific co-morbid disorders began. All adults above the age of 45 received a vaccination on April 1. The government decided to expand its immunisation campaign starting May 1 by allowing anybody above the age of 18 to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases in India

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in India, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, November 25, India registered 9,119 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,44,882, while active cases dropped to 1,09,940, the lowest level in 539 days. The death toll has grown to 4,66,980, including 396 new fatalities, according to data updated at 8 a.m.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI