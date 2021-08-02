Over 24,000 Children Between 14-18 Committed Suicide From 2017-19: NCRB Data Reveals

As many as 24,000 children in the age bracket of 14-18 years committed suicide between 2017 and 2019, with failure in examination being the reason behind 4,000 such cases, government data revealed on Monday. The consolidated data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on children's suicide was recently presented in Parliament.

Of the 24,568 children who committed suicide, at least 13,325 were girls in the age group of 14-18 years. The data also showed that the number of children committing suicide in that particular age group rose consecutively from 8,029 in 2017 to 8,162 in 2018 and 8,377 in 2019. Madhya Pradesh reported the highest cases of child suicides followed by West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

While failure in the examination was the reason behind 4,046 suicide cases among children, marriage-related issues were attributed to the deaths of 639 children of which 411 were females. At least 3,315 children committed suicide due to reasons related to love affairs while 2,567 children ended their lives due to illness. The data showed that 81 children committed suicide after suffering physical abuse.

Child rights activists react to NCRB report

Other reasons attributed to child suicide were the death of a loved one, drug and alcohol addiction, unwanted pregnancy, damage to social reputation, unemployment, poverty as well as ideological causes and hero-worshipping. Reacting to the disheartening report, child rights activists have stressed including life skill training in the school curriculum as well as making mental health a part of mainstream healthcare and wellness programs.

“Among younger children, suicide attempts are often impulsive. They may be associated with feelings of sadness, confusion, anger, stress, or problems with attention and hyperactivity. Among teenagers, suicide attempts may be associated with feelings of stress, self-doubt, pressure to succeed, financial uncertainty, disappointment, depression, and loss. For some teens, suicide may appear to be a solution to their problems,” Puja Marwaha, CEO, CRY-Child Rights and You told PTI.

(With inputs from agency)