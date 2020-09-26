Over 25 Million Tonnes Of Freight Transported By Central Railways During COVID-19 Lockdown

In an official press release, Central railways stated that a total of 25.46 million tonnes freight has been transported through a total of 4.85 lakh wagons during the COVID-19 lockdown as well as the unlock from March 23 to September 23. Over 1.83 lakh wagons of coal have been loaded during this period in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply. A total of 10,150 goods trains were run by the Central Railway to carry coal, food grains, sugar, petroleum products, fertilisers, containers, iron and steel, cement, and onions among other things.

Central Railway transports 25.46 million tonnes freight during lockdown

According to the Central Railway press release, the goods train were maintained fully functional amid the COVID-19 lockdown and unlock in order to ensure that the energy and infrastructure sector could receive the essential freight for smooth functioning. A total of 1,83,538 wagons of coal were transported by the railways to various power plants to make sure that the electricity supply remained uninterrupted. De-oiled cake, cement and petroleum products were among the freight transported by the railways. A multidisciplinary Business Development Unit (BDU) consisting of senior officers has been formed by the Railways at the Zonal and Divisional levels on Central Railway. This unit aims to generate more traffic for railways by frequently interacting with trade and industries.

Read | Railways Mop 10% Jump In Freight Loading Compared To Last Year, Revenues Rise

Read | Indian Railways Set To Redevelop New Delhi, Mumbai Stations With Modern Amenities

"In terms of wagon loads, it turned out 4,85,202 wagons from March 23rd to September 23rd. Central Railway ran 10,150 goods trains carrying coal, food grains, sugar, petroleum products, fertilizers, containers, iron and steel, cement, o­nions and other miscellaneous goods. During this period on an average 2,623 wagons of freight have been loaded daily," read the official statement.

Read | Indian Railways To Run 20 Pairs Of Clone Trains From Sept 21; Check The Full List Here

Read | Indian Railways Refutes Proposal To Decriminalise Begging In Trains And Stations

"Central Railway carried 5,810 wagons of food grains and sugar; 22,652 wagons of fertilizers and 7,323 wagons of o­nions for the benefit of farmers; 47,384 wagons of petroleum products; 13,053 wagons of iron and steel; 31,251 wagons of cement; 1,50,212 container wagons and about 23,979 wagons of de-oiled cake and miscellaneous goods," it further read

Read | Indian Railways Aims To Bring Down Carbon Emission To Zero By 2030: Piyush Goyal

Read | Indian Railways Mulls Health Insurance Cover For Employees

(With inputs from ANI)

(Photo: PTI)