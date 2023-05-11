Over 3 Cr Houses Built Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna

Over three crore houses have been constructed so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (rural and urban), officials said on Thursday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over 19,000 houses built under the programme to beneficiaries in Gujarat.

They noted that Modi has made it a point to be part of the "griha pravesh" of these houses for the poor under the scheme, asserting that there is a lot of emphasis on timely completion and handover of such projects.

During his visit to Rewa on National Panchayati Raj Day in April, the prime minister attended the ceremony to hand over keys of houses to four lakh beneficiaries and was also present at a similar event in Tripura for two lakh beneficiaries in December last year.

Similarly, he was part of an event for 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna (rural) in Satna in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing in October last year. In November, the prime minister had inaugurated 3,024 EWS flats at Kalkaji in Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers.

In March last year, he attended a ceremony for five lakh beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

The prime minister had handed over keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna (urban) in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in October 2021.

The officials also cited several such events where Modi was present as the beneficiaries received keys to their new houses.