Over 3.5 lakh people participate in Ayushman Bharat health melas on day 1

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) More than 3.5 lakh people participated in the 464 Ayushman Bharat block-level health melas organised on April 18, while over 64,000 ABHA health IDs were created and 17,000 PMJAY golden cards issued, in addition to the thousands of screenings conducted for hypertension and diabetes.

The Union health ministry, in collaboration with the states and Union territories, is celebrating the fourth anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from April 16 to April 22.

From April 18 to April 22, block-level health melas at more than one lakh AB-HWCs in at least one block in each district of the states are being organised, the Union health ministry said in a statement.

Each health mela would be a daylong event and every block in the states and Union territories will be covered.

"On day one of the health melas, more than 3.5 lakh people participated and around 464 blocks organised the health melas across the country.

"Further, more than 64,000 Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) and health IDs were created and 17,000 Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) golden cards issued, in addition to thousands of screenings done for hypertension, diabetes etc.," the statement said.

A record three lakh teleconsultations through the e-Sanjeevani platform were done at the AB-HWCs on April 16, surpassing the earlier record of 1.8 lakh teleconsultations a day, it added.

The Union health minister, the health ministers of the states and Union territories, MPs, MLAs, senior officials of the Union health ministry, the principal health secretaries or health secretaries of the states and Union territories, senior officials of the state health departments and local dignitaries are visiting the AB-HWCs and creating awareness among the public regarding their importance in providing affordable and accessible healthcare.

Translating the intent of the National Health Policy, 2017 to achieve universal health coverage into budgetary commitments, the Centre announced the establishment of 1.5 lakh AB-HWCs in February 2018.

The AB-HWCs are a major shift from selective to comprehensive primary healthcare, inclusive of promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care, from disease-centred to wellness-centred, following the whole-of-society approach, the statement said. PTI PLB RC

