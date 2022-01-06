Over 3,100 New Covid Cases, One Death In UP

Uttar Pradesh recorded 3,121 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

The new fatality, reported from Meerut, raised the death toll from the pandemic to 22,917 in the state. The patient was suffering from several serious ailments and was admitted to hospital. During investigation, it was found that he was also infected with COVID-19, Additional Chief Secretary (Health)Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Prasad, however, did not clarify whether or not the patient was infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Among new cases, a maximum 600 were reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 408 from Lucknow, 401 from Meerut and 382 from Ghaziabad, a health department release said.

Forty-seven more patients also recovered from the infection, it said, adding the number of active cases now stands at 8,224 in Uttar Pradesh.

Prasad informed that during the last 24 hours, over 1.96 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19. So far, more than 9. 39 crore samples have been tested in the state.

He said over 14.17 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the state on Wednesday. So far, a total of over 20.59 crore doses have been given to people aged above 18 in the state.

Apart from this, the first dose of vaccine has so far been given to over 7.08 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

