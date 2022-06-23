Over 32 Foreign Terrorists Among 118 Gunned Down In Kashmir Valley This Year: J&K Police

As India continues to fight terrorism at the J&K borders, a total of 118 terrorists have been gunned down in the Kashmir valley this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed. It is further learned that out of 118 as many as 32 foreign terrorists have been killed.

Providing details of the terror operations in J&K, Kashmir Zone Police shared a tweet that read, “So far, 118 terrorists including 32 foreign terrorists killed in Kashmir in the current year. Last year in 2021 total of 55 terrorists including 2 foreign terrorists were killed in the same period. Out of 118, 77 terrorists are from Pak sponsored LeT and 26 from JeM outfit".

Anti-terrorist operations in J&K

The security forces on Monday killed one unidentified terrorist in another encounter in the Tulibal area of Sopore town in Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Seven terrorists including three Pakistanis were killed in encounters with security forces in the Kashmir valley, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar had said.

Earlier on Sunday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan were gunned down in an encounter that began in Kupwara on Sunday. While another Pakistani terrorist along with a local terrorist from Shopian, Showkat was killed early morning on Monday.

“In Pulwama, a local terrorist of LeT was gunned down. In Kulgam, a local terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist were killed. A total of seven terrorists were killed so far. Three of them were Pakistanis and four were local terrorists. Encounters concluded in Kupwara and Pulwama. Search is underway in Kulgam,” IGP Kashmir told ANI.

According to J&K Police, on Sunday, encounters broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chatpora area of Pulwama and in the DH Pora area in Kulgam.

Meanwhile, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Kupwara Police along with the Army’s 28RR on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh.

Following the incidents of targeted killings in Kashmir, further threatening the minor community, the security forces are on the alert to neutralise any violent situation.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)