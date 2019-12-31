Over 34 Trains Running Late Due To Low Visibility In Northern India

The temperature drop across many northern regions of the country is causing a long delay in trains. On Tuesday, as many as 34 trains were running late due to poor or low visibility in Northern Railway regions.

The delay varies from one hour to 15 hours. Long-distance trains such as Bhubaneshwar- Anand Vihar Odisha Sampark Kranti Express (12819) was reportedly delayed by 15 hours on the morning of December 31, whereas Puri- Anand Vihar Neelanchal (12875) is running late by 13 hours.

Other trains such as Lucknow- Delhi Gomti Express was reportedly running late by 5 hours while Amritsar- New Delhi Intercity is late by over an hour. Flight operations at the Delhi airport continue to remain normal.

Earlier on Monday, dense fog engulfed the northern parts of the country. Delhi and its surrounding regions witnessed disruption in traffic movement due to low visibility. Poor weather conditions also affected flight and railway operations. The Delhi Airport authority had appealed the passengers to stay in touch with the airlines to know about the updated flight schedule.

Weather department issues 'red colour warning'

Earlier on Monday, a 'red colour' warning was issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Delhi and its neighbouring states after the drastic fall in temperature in the capital city. On Friday, New Delhi woke up to its coldest day since 1901 with temperatures dropping from 4.2 degrees to 2.4 degrees Celcius in a mere span of 24 hours.

"December 2019 is a record-breaking cold season. We also mentioned that during night time, a cold wave may be witnessed. For Delhi, in the last 24 hours, severe cold wave has been witnessed. This was also the same day before yesterday," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the National Weather Forecasting Centre.

