Over 34,000 Women Serving In Central Armed Police Forces: Home Ministry

Over 34,000 women are currently serving in various central armed police forces like CRPF, BSF and CISF, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that in January 2016, it was decided to reserve 33 per cent posts at constable level to be filled up by women in CRPF and CISF to begin with and 14-15 per cent posts at constable level in border guarding forces BSF, SSB and ITBP.

Rai said 9,454 women are serving in CRPF, 7,391 women in BSF, 9,320 in CISF, 2,518 in ITBP, 3,610 in SSB and 1,858 in Assam Rifles.

The combined strengthen of these central armed police forces is around 10 lakh.

The minister said there are relaxations in physical standard test and physical efficiency test for all female candidates for recruitment in the central armed police forces in comparison to male candidates.

Facilities already available under the central government like maternity leave, child care leave, are also applicable to the women personnel of central armed police forces.

Creches and day care centres have been provided by the central armed police forces to women employees, Rai said in a written reply.

He said women personnel are given equal opportunity in their career progression i.e., promotion, seniority on par with their male counterparts.

