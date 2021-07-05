Last Updated:

Over 36.97 Cr Vaccine Doses Given To States, UTs; Weekly Positivity Rate At 2.4%: MoHFW

As per a bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry, less than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday

India is pacing up its vaccination drive with hundreds of people getting vaccinated every day. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday informed that more than 36.97 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are provided to the states and union territories. This step will help to speed up the vaccination process.

Press Release issued by MoHFW

According to a press release issued by the MoHFW, it states that total consumption of COVID-19 vaccines including wastages stands at 34,95,74,408. Also, more than 2.01 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccines are still available with the states and union territories. Private along with government hospitals are well equipped with vaccine doses which can help to vaccinate a high number of people every day.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

Other than this, many government hospitals and healthcare centres are also providing free-of-cost vaccination for those who cannot afford vaccine dosage. 

COVID-19 in India

With each passing day, India has been recording thousands of fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. As per a bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry, less than 40,000 new infections were reported on Monday which is comparably lower than the past few days. The death rates have also declined. The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.40%, the MoHFW noted.

The vaccination drive needed to pick speed because of the new Delta variant causing a spike in coronavirus cases. In such a situation, the government bulletin has brought a sigh of relief for the people. According to them, the daily positivity rate in India stands at 2.61% and the weekly positive rate stands at 2.40%. The numbers are under control due to different measures taken by the states to impose partial or full lockdown as required. 

(Source: ANI)

