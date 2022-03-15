Over 4.6 lakh people added as old-age pensioners in Haryana in 3 years

Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) More than 4.6 lakh people were added to the list of old-age pensioners in Haryana in the last three years, according to a statement issued by the state government here on Tuesday.

The BJP-JJP government in Haryana is working continuously for the welfare of every section of the society, the statement said.

"It is the priority of the state government that the benefits of government schemes should reach the last person standing on the last rung in the society. In this series, pension is given to the elderly by the government to ensure social security.

"Pension of more than 4.6 lakh elderly has been started in the state in the last three years, that is on an average, about 12,000 elderly persons have been linked with pension every month," the statement said.

It said 9.95 lakh beneficiaries used to get a monthly old-age pension of Rs 300 in the state in 2004 and the annual expenditure for the same was Rs 358 crore.

About seven years ago, 13.47 lakh people were given a monthly old-age pension of Rs 1,000 and the annual expenditure under this head was Rs 1,617 crore.

"In the year 2022, 17.45 lakh elderly people got a monthly pension of Rs 2,500, on which Rs 5,234 crore are being spent. In this context, the government has almost tripled the expenditure on pension in the last seven years," the statement said.

According to data, 1,71,026 people started getting old-age pension in 2019, 1,29,016 in 2020, 1,32,758 in 2021 and so far in 2022, 27,398 people have started getting the benefit.

"As many as 4,60,198 elderly people have got pension in the last three years in the state. If we look at its average, about 12,000 elderly people have been linked with pension every month," the statement said.

The pension of 2,77,676 elderly people was discontinued due to various reasons from 2019 to 2022, it said, adding that it was stopped for 2,41,183 of them after their death.

The government has also linked the Old Age Samman Allowance with the Parivar Pehchan Patra, the statement said.

"With this, the eligible people will not have to make rounds of offices to get this allowance. When the eligible beneficiary attains the age of 60 years, his or her old age pension will be started automatically," it added. PTI SUN RC

