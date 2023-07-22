Over 40 Houses Submerged As Chenab Enters Residential Area In Jammu

Over 40 houses have been washed away due to rise in Chenab river in Garhwal area of Akhnoor as water enters the residential area after collapse of river guided bund. The locals have been shifted to safer locations by Jammu and Kashmir police along with civil administration.

Sub Inspector Garkhal Rajinder Parihar told Republic that around 43 strictures including temporary ones have been washed away as water has entered the residential area after bund was washed away. “We have shifted the locals to safer locations and now we are keeping an eye on the development as more and more water is entering into this side. Over 200 meters area has been washed away and now threat looms over other side,” he added.

Locals have started shifting their belongings to the safer places as those at the far-off locations may have to leave very soon. The real threat is that if the water level of the Chenab rises by 2 feet, it will create a new route that might pose a serious threat to border connectivity.