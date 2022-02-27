Over 40 vehicles participate in Vintage car & bike rally

Jamshedpur, Feb 27 (PTI) Over 40 vintage and classic cars and bikes participated in the first-ever 'Tata Steel Classic and Vintage Car and Bike Rally' in Jamshedpur town on Sunday.

The rally was organised as part of the 183rd Founder`s Day celebration honouring the vision and memory of the Company’s and Tata Group’s founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

Over 40 vintage and classic cars and bikes from 1920s to 1980s from Ranchi, Chaibasa and Jamshedpur participated in the rally, which was flagged off by Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Steel T V Narendran from Gopal maidan.

It was a unique opportunity for the owners to display their vehicles in this rally and experience the city on wheels. The rally also included a special participant, Jamshedpur’s very own ‘Hitodi’, a 50cc moped that was manufactured by India Automotives Ltd in Adityapur in the 1970s.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the citizens of Jamshedpur who gathered in large numbers to see the vintage vehicles.

Addressing the gathering, Narendran said: "Vintage vehicles represent history, passion and above all, they are a source of priceless memories and joy." "These vehicles that are participating in this rally are also cultural icons in their own right. This is also an opportunity for Tata Steel to honour the owners of these vintage vehicles whose passion for preserving our culture is unique. Sports, arts and culture have always been a way of life in Tata Steel, and we will strive to utilise every opportunity to promote them amongst our stakeholders," Narendran added.

The rally ended at United Club.

Among other vintage cars and bikes that took part in the rally included Mercedes-Benz Nurburg RJJ1(1928), Chevrolet (Confederate 1932), Austin Princess (Princess A-135) (1940-49), and Re Fantabulous (1962) bike. PTI BS RG RG

