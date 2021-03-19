Over 42k Govt Schools Lack Drinking Water Facility, More Than 15k Have No Toilets: Edu Min

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokkriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday said that over 42,000 government schools across the country do not have drinking water facilities and more than 15,000 schools do not have toilets. These comments came when the union Minister was quoting the statistics from Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

Ramesh Pokhriyal: 'Over 42,000 schools have no drinking water facility'

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishanl' in a reply said, "As per UDISE, 2018-19, out of 10,83,747 total number of government schools in the country, 10,41,327 government schools have drinking water facility and 10,68,726 government schools have toilets." READ | Govt school teacher suspended for sending lewd messages to women teachers: Official

While speaking further, the Education Minister said that all the states and the UTs have been repeatedly advised to ensure that all the schools, including those under the non-government sector (private, aided schools, etc) in their jurisdiction should have provision for separate toilets for boys and girls and safe and adequate drinking water facilities for all children.

Ramesh Pokhriyal: 'India's NEP 'world's Biggest Reform'

Cambridge, the UAE, Australia, Mauritius, Indonesia and many others have said India's NEP is the world's biggest reform and that they want to implement in their countries as well. It is both national and international, supports 'vocal for local' and also local for global. This will bring a new set of opportunities for students,' said Nishank, reported PTI. READ | Free uniforms, textbooks for govt school students in Rajasthan

Earlier in February, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that the Topmost institutes, as well as various countries, have hailed India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as the 'world's biggest reform' and shown interest in implementing it. The new education policy that has been brought into place after much deliberation will see India 'reform, perform and transform', said the minister while addressing the 97th annual convocation of Delhi University.