Over 4,300 Illegal Mining Challans Issued In 2023 Till Now, Rs 2.71 Crore Fine Realised: Himachal Pradesh Police

Twenty-nine cases have been registered in this regard and 1,234 vehicles involved in illegal mining have been seized by the police.

Press Trust Of India

Representative (Image: PTI)


The Himachal Pradesh Police have issued 4,360 illegal mining challans in the first seven months of the year till July 31, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Twenty-nine cases have been registered in this regard and 1,234 vehicles involved in illegal mining have been seized by the police, the statement issued by the office of the Director General of Police said.

A fine of Rs 2.71 crore was realised from the violators in 3,506 challans while the remaining 854 challans were sent to the various courts in which a fine of Rs 6.38 lakhs has been imposed, it said.

According to the release, 583 challans were issued in Mandi district followed by 580 in Una and 511 in Kangra.

In 2022, 6,686 illegal mining challans were issued and 39 cases were also registered against the violators.

