Over 45kg cannabis seized in Baripada; three arrested

Baripada (Odisha), Nov 24 (PTI) The police Wednesday arrested three persons in Mayurbhanj district after over 45 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.8 lakh was seized from them.

The three persons, residents of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, had purchased tickets to board a Kolkata-bound bus from Baripada town on Wednesday morning, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the law enforcers raided the bus stand and seized 45.2 kg cannabis from them, Baripada police station inspector Birendra Senapati said.

A case has been lodged against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police officer said. PTI CORR HMB MM MM

