Over 5.21 lakh people to get houses in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi to address beneficiaries

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the "Grih Pravesham", a ceremony to hand over new houses to their owners, of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he will also address the gathering on the occasion, and noted that it has been his constant endeavour to provide a pucca house with all basic amenities to every needy family of the country.

This marks yet another step in this direction, it added.

The function will witness traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli being organised in new houses.

The implementation of the PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing many unique and innovative steps such as training thousands of masons, including women, using fly ash bricks, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing them with loans for centring material and using technology for better execution and monitoring of projects, the PMO said. PTI KR SMN

