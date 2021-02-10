Over 5.5 Mn People Facilitated Under 'Vande Bharat' Mission, Says Aviation Minister

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, more than 5.5 million people have returned from different parts of the world, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday. Puri shared the information through his Twitter handle along with the pictures showing the statistics of the returnees. Union Minister stated that the aviation team has continued reaching out to more people through 24 air bubble arrangements.

Hardeep Singh Puri Tweeted

Puri wrote in his tweet, "Vande Bharat Mission, which ensures that no Indian is left stranded anywhere in the world has now facilitated more than 5.5 million people. We continue to reach out to more through 24 air bubble arrangements. More being negotiated." In his tweet, Puri shared that 6,543 Indians were airlifted on Tuesday (February 9, 2021) from places across the world including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Singapore and others.

What is 'Vande Bharat Mission'?

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May (2020) to evacuate Indians stranded anywhere in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic has entered into its 10th phase. The current repatriation exercise of bringing home Indian nationals is taking place under the Government of India's flagship 'Vande Bharat mission'. To bring back the Indian nationals from foreign countries amid the pandemic outbreak, Aviation Ministry joined hands with the private agencies as well.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also lauded the largest repatriation mission of its kind and the efforts of the Aviation Ministry of the country. Social media users have also request the repatriation exercise from a few other countries including South Africa, Saudi Arabia and others.

