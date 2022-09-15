Over 50 Former Bureaucrats Write To EC Demanding Repeal Of Aam Aadmi Party's Recognition

On September 15, as many as 56 former Civil Servants have written a scathing letter to the Election Commission (EC) against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), demanding a withdrawal of AAP's recognition.

The list of former civil servants, which includes IAS officers, IRS officers, DGP's and more bureaucrats, claimed that Arvind Kejriwal urged and pushed the state's civil servants to band together and work for AAP's victory in the upcoming state elections at a news conference on September 3 in Rajkot, Gujarat. In the letter, the former bureaucrats alleged that Kejriwal encouraged all officials and personnel, including police, home guards, drivers, and polling officers, to join the party and assist it in seizing control of the government for better and more effective governance.

The blistering letter from the former bureaucrats has demanded to de-recognise the recognition of the AAP, under Para 16 A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allottment) Order 1968.

Civil servants are bound by Code of Conduct: Former Bureaucrats

The letter, which aims to bring to the attention of the EC, the unaccaptable comments allegedly made by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal says, "We totally disapprove of blatant efforts of AAP to politicize civil servants. We reiterate that civil servants are meant to be non-partisan and serve Government and the people and execute policies adopted by the Parliament and the executive. In disingenuously inducing public servants to “work for the AAP”, Mr. Kejriwal ignores that civil servants are bound by the Code of Conduct."

AAP's attempt to win over Gujarat

It is important to note that after AAP's triumph in Punjab earlier this year, Kejriwal has been travelling frequently to Gujarat. Kejriwal has recently positioned the AAP as the main rival to the BJP and has been urging voters not to ‘waste their votes’ on Congress.

Gujarat's 2017 Assembly elections saw the introduction of AAP. The party, however, was unable to open its account. In the meantime, the Congress mounted a fierce fight to the BJP, winning 77 seats and reducing its representation in Gujarat's 182 seats to just 99.

Kejriwal has been announcing a slew of 'freebie' guarantees during his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past. Some of them include free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and creation of jobs.

Image: PTI