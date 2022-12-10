Over 50 Men Abduct Woman From House In Telangana, Assault Family; Cops Rescue Her

A horrific video has come to the fore from Telangana wherein a woman was forcibly abducted from her house by a group of men in broad daylight. However, the girl was later rescued safely.

The incident happened in the Adibatla area of Ranga Reddy district after a group of over 50 men barged into the 24-year-old woman's house and kidnapped her. As per the sources, the victim girl has been identified as Vaishali Reddy who is a BDS graduate and was currently working as a house surgeon.

In the video, the mob can be seen vandalizing the victim's home and cars that were parked in the area. The father of the woman who tried to intervene and stop the men was brutally trashed by sticks and rods. After the video went viral on social media, the police registered a case and began the probe.

#WATCH | Ranga Reddy, Telangana | A 24-yr-old woman was kidnapped from her house in Adibatla y'day. Her parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house, forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away & vandalised the house. Police say, case registered & probe underway. pic.twitter.com/s1lKdJzd2B — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

As per reports, the kidnapped woman was rescued after a 7-hour-long operation and a case has been registered. A few culprits have also been detained and a case under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Telangana Governor expresses concern

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan took to Twitter and expressed her concern over the issue highlighting women's safety in the state. She further ordered Telangana DGP to take cognisance of the matter and take stern measures against the culprits. Telangana Governor tweeted, "Shocked to see the incidence. Concerned about the safety of the woman kidnapped Assure her family that the culprits will be booked as per law. Request Telangana DGP for necessary action to safeguard the family & girl."