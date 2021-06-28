Over 50% Children In Mumbai Have Antibodies Against COVID-19, BMC Serosurvey Finds

A serosurvey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has indicated that more than 50% of children in a healthcare setting in Mumbai have COVID-19 antibodies. The result is based on survey samples of 10,000 children between the ages of 6 and 18, conducted between May and June in 24 wards across the metropolitan city. The survey result may prove promising in predicting a possible third wave that is expected to hit the state in the coming months.

“The key findings of this study suggest that more than 50% of the pediatric population in a healthcare setting have already been exposed to SARS-COV-2. The overall sero-positivity is 51.18% including 54.36% from public sector and 47.03% from private sector," the results from the survey said.

The report indicated the highest seropositivity in the age group of 10-14 years at 53.43%. “Taking age into consideration, the Seropositivity rate of 1 to 4 years is 51.04%, 5 to 9 years is 47.33%, 10 to 14 years is 53.43%, 15 to 18 years is 51.39%. The overall Sero-positivity rate of 1 to 18 years is 51.18%," the BMC said.

BMC said it noticed an increase in the seropositivity of children in this study compared to previous conducted in March, 2021. “The last survey showed a sero-positivity of 39.4% in the age group of ≤ 18 years which indicates that a significant proportion of children accessing the healthcare services were exposed to the virus during the second wave of COVID-19," it said.

Prepared to face COVID third wave: BMC

The BMC on Wednesday said it is prepared to face a possible third wave of the coronavirus infection in the metropolis and has put in place required medical facilities to deal with a surge in cases. Various civic hospitals, Jumbo COVID Centres, Corona Care Centre 1 (CCC1) and Corona Care Centre 2 (CCC2) are equipped with beds for COVID-19 patients, the BMC said, adding these facilities have around 2,000 ventilators.

The civic body said even as the BMC administration is well prepared to face the third wave, citizens should follow all instructions and guidelines related to COVID-19 prevention.

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 739 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths, raising the cumulative caseload to 7,20,349 and the number of the COVID-19 deceased to 15,396 in the city. Mumbai division, including the city and satellite towns, added 2,188 new cases to its tally and 25 deaths, which raised the total caseload to 15,89,869 and the fatality count to 31,858, the report said.

Overall 9,974 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 143 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra, taking the state's tally of infections to 60,36,821 and the toll to 1,21,286, the state Health Department said.