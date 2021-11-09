Over 50% Of 296 New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha From Khurda District

Odisha on Tuesday reported 296 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,44,041, the Health Department said.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported 152 cases followed by Cuttack (23) and Gajapati (10). Nine out of 30 districts of the state did not report any new case in the last 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the department said.

The COVID-19 death toll mounted to 8,364 with three more fatalities – two in Khurda and one in Angul district. Fifty-three more people have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 3,058 on Tuesday from 3,134 the previous day. Khurda district has 1,497 active cases and Cuttack has 278, the bulletin stated.

The state had reported 276 coronavirus infections on Monday and 318 on Sunday.

A total of 10,32,566 have recovered from COVID-19 so far, it said.

Over 2.64-crore first doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the state and 1.27-crore people had been fully jabbed.

