Over 50 Rohingyas Apprehended This Year In Tripura: Police

In a crackdown against infiltrators, Tripura police arrested 52 Rohingyas this year, said Manchak Ipper, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP).

Ipper further said that the state police are very vigilant on any infiltration bid by Rohingyas and have a different action plan to apprehend those who infiltrated Tripura and went to other states, on which Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had raised concerns a couple of days ago.

"Tripura Police has a nationwide network to trace out the illegal trespass of Rohingyas who are trying to be in India by any means these days," he said.

DGP Manchak Ipper said, "We have increased our efforts. Cases are being registered, and Rohingyas are being arrested. Our focus is also on those who are helping them, we call them border touts. We are active on the ground, we are finding vulnerable points and routes. So this year we have had very good results. We work with the border states of the northeast. Our coordination is good with other states as well. We are strictly dealing with Rohingyas. 52 Rohingyas have been arrested this year. Our action will continue.''

The Assam CM earlier raised concerns over a network of brokers who bring Rohingya into Assam through Tripura and said that anyone who enters a country without a passport or visa is a "threat to our sovereignty".

"Rohingya infiltration is alarming. There is a network of brokers who bring Rohingyas into Tripura and, from there, to Assam and the rest of the country. Our Police are in Tripura now, working with the State government to take action against them," he said during a press conference.

"Anyone who enters a country without a passport or visa is a threat to our sovereignty," he added.

"They are using Assam as a travel road, and it is a threat to the country. If a foreign national comes without a passport and visa, it is a threat to our sovereignty. Anybody who has entered the country illegally, whether it is Rohingya or non-Rohingya, whether Hindu or Muslim, is illegal, and we cannot promote illegality," he further said.

(With agency Inputs)