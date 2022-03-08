Over 500 PCR vans deployed near schools, colleges for safety of female students: Delhi Police chief

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday said over 500 PCR vans have been deployed near schools and colleges across the capital for the safety of female students.

Addressing citizens on International Women's day via podcast, the police chief also spoke about the various measures taken by the force for women's safety.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day today, I salute the women who have achieved great heights despite all the challenges.

"I want to assure you that the Delhi Police is with you and we are working every moment to make your dreams come true," Asthana said.

He said the force has taken various measures for women's safety, including emergency helpline numbers for them (1091 and 1096), Himmat Plus app, self defense training and setting up of the crime against women cell.

"For the safety of the female students, more than 500 PCR vans have been deployed near schools and colleges. Under our free ride scheme, distressed women are being dropped to their homes at night," the commissioner said.

In some areas of Delhi, dark spots were marked where women felt insecure, he said.

"To overcome this shortcoming, integrated facilitation centres and pink booths have been set up so that the women can easily contact us," Asthana said.

The commissioner also said six out of 15 districts have women DCPs and three out of six ranges have women officers.

Apart from this, over 10,000 women police personnel are working in the field, he said.

"Our programmes such as 'Shishtachaar', 'Nazuk', 'Nirbheek', 'Abhay' and 'Sashakti' are becoming a shield for the safety of women and children.

"The Delhi Police is always at your service and committed to protect you. With this believe, wishing you all a very Happy Women's Day," Asthana said.

According to a Delhi Police statement, the commissioner interacted with around 50,000 women from 1,784 police beats across the city through a hybrid platform -- "Tarangini".

This is the first ever interaction of commissioner with women at such a large scale through video-conferencing to discuss their concerns, it said.

Asthana hoped that women would contribute significantly in the development of nation in the days to come having the sense of full safety and security in their minds.

"We cannot imagine wholesome progress of the society without active participation of women, who constitute 50 per cent of the population," the statement quoting the CP said.

The Delhi Police has a strong integrated set up to deal with cyber bullying cases and victims can also approach through www.cybercrime.gov.in. The identity will be kept secret and strict legal action will be taken against the perpetrator, he said. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

