Over 50k Booked In Hyderabad For Violating COVID Norms; Efforts On To Spread Awareness: CP

As the COVID-19 tally crosses the 10 lakh mark in Telangana, with Hyderabad accounting for the greatest number of cases, the administration has imposed strict restrictions including night curfew and the Hyderabad police are working on war-footing to ensure maximum compliance of these orders.

Apart from creating awareness among people regarding the need to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the police have also taken action against those violating the norms. More than 50,000 people in Hyderabad have been booked for violating COVID-19 guidelines, while 2,000 cases have been registered in the last five days for violation of night curfew, said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

“For the last few weeks, Coronavirus cases have spiked in Hyderabad. But things are under much control compared to cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. In the last 3 weeks, we have launched a special drive with regard to compliance with COVID-19 restrictions such as wearing masks, following the night curfew, maintaining social distancing. First, we created a lot of awareness among the people and subsequently registered cases against the violators of these norms,” the CP told Republic TV.

“Not only that, we have created massive campaigns on social media. All traffic officers have been making announcements at important traffic junctions throughout the day, urging people to follow the night curfew,” Kumar added.

39 arrested for black marketing of drugs

Regarding the incidents of hoarding and black marketing of Remdesivir injections and shortage of oxygen, he said that the public has been very cooperative in helping the police nab individuals carrying out black marketing of essential drugs required to treat Coronavirus patients.

“We have received a lot of information from the community and from the special branch that helped our teams in busting these rackets. We have arrested more than 39 people for black marketing of Remdesivir drugs. Similarly, 12 cases have been registered and 15 people have been arrested for selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant prices. The police has recovered 348 cylinders from their custody,” the Hyderabad CP said.

Telangana's coronavirus tally mounted to over 4.19 lakh as 8,061 people tested positive while the death toll stood at 2,150 with 56 more casualties on Thursday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,508 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 673 and Rangareddy 514, a bulletin said on Wednesday, providing details as of 8 PM on April 27.

The total number of cumulative cases in the State stood at 4,19,966 while with 5,093 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,45,683.