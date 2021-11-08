Over 52 Lakh Waitlisted Passengers Denied Train Travel In 1st 6 Months Of This FY, Finds RTI Query

Over 52 lakh people who were on the waitlist after finalisation of seat reservation charts could not travel by trains in the first six months of the current fiscal, a query filed under RTI has found, indicating a need for more trains on busy routes.

In the 2021-2022 financial year, till September 32,50,039 PNRs (passenger name records), against which 52,96,741 passengers had bookings, were auto-cancelled as they were in wait status after preparation of the charts, according to the reply to an RTI filed by Madhya Pradesh-based activist Chandra Sekhar Gaur.

"From April 1 to June 30, 2021, as many as 12,93229 PNRs were auto-cancelled due to remaining in waiting list status after the preparation of charts. A total of 21,85,948 passengers were booked against these PNRs.

"A total of 19,56,810 PNRs were auto cancelled due to remaining in waiting list status after the preparation of charts in FY 2021-22 from 1.7.2021 to 30.9.2021. A total of 31,10,793 passengers were booked against these PNRs," the Railways said in reply to the query.

In 2019-2020, when regular trains were in operation, around 84,61,204 PNRs, against which 1.25 crore passengers were scheduled to travel, were automatically cancelled due to being waitlisted.

According to Railways data, there has been a significant increase in the number of passengers availing train services from 2019-2020 to 2021-22.

In October 2019, when regular train services were in operation, the number of passengers who travelled by trains was 4.40 crore. In September this year, with an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the number rose to almost seven crore.

The number of passengers availing train services was limited during the last fiscal owing to the pandemic. It was during the end of 2020-21 fiscal that people availing special train services rose.

During January 2021, as the travel restrictions were relaxed, more than 5 crore people travelled by train, surpassing the numbers that travelled during January 2019, when train services were normal.

It was the end months of FY 2020-21 -- February and March -- which had the highest number of passengers travelling by trains, bringing the Railways' revenues out of the red. February of the last fiscal saw 5.30 crore passengers and March recorded 5.46 crore travellers.

In September last year, the Railways introduced special 'clone trains' in the routes which generally has high passenger traffic to provide relief to waitlisted passengers.

These trains have limited stoppages or halts and faster transit time. They primarily have 3-tier AC coaches and run ahead of the already operating special trains on the same route. The Advance Reservation Period of these 'clone trains' is 10 days.

In the last five years, almost five crore PNRs were automatically cancelled because of being waitlisted.

While in 2014-15, the number of cancelled PNRs stood at 1,13,17,481, in 2015-2016 it was 81,05,022, in 2016-2017 it was 72,13,131, the next year 73,02,042 and in 2018-2019 the number stood at 68,97,922, the RTI query has found.

After the cancellation of PNRs, the ticket fare is refunded to the passengers.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)