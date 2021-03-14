Over 6 Covid-19 Vaccines To Come Up In India; Given 71 Countries So Far: Health Minister

While inaugurating the new green campus of the National Institute of Research in Environmental Health, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six COVID-19 vaccines will come up in India. He also informed that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, and 23 crore tests have been conducted.

The Health Minister said, "India has developed two vaccines, which have been given to 71 countries. Many more nations are seeking the vaccines, and these are not little-known nations...Canada, Brazil, and other developed countries are using Indian vaccines with great zeal."

"More than half a dozen vaccines are going to come up. Till Saturday morning, 1.84 crore vaccine shots have been given in the country and 20 lakh people were inoculated yesterday," the minister added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to create a new India to turn it into a 'Vishwa guru' (world leader), he said. READ | COVID-19 vaccination available 24x7 from now, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

"Respect science. There is a need to end politics over it (vaccine) given that it is a scientific fight, not a political one. That is why we should work unitedly. The efforts of our scientists are praiseworthy as due to their labor we have achieved all this. The year 2020, apart from being a COVID-19 year, will be remembered as the year of science and scientists", Vardhan added.

9,74,090 vaccine doses administered on Saturday

The Health Ministry informed on Saturday that as many as 78,66,241 senior citizens and 13,86,305 aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities have received vaccine doses. A total of 9,74,090 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Saturday, the 57th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

"Of these, 8,05,014 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,69,076 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report. The final report for the day would be completed by late in the night," the ministry said in a statement.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

(With Agency Inputs)